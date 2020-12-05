Dr. Jason Comer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Comer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Comer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Comer works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Cancer Center1135 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 635-3400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is very organized with my health plan, is detailed, and is engages well in discussing health needs and conditions.
About Dr. Jason Comer, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1396719910
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology Loyola University Of Chicago
- Internal Medicine
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comer works at
Dr. Comer has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Comer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.