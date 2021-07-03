Overview

Dr. Jason Collins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Collins works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.