Dr. Jason Coles, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Coles, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Coles works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Ludington, MI, Lansing, MI and Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Grand Rapids
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Ludington
    7 Atkinson Dr Ste 113, Ludington, MI 49431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Spectrum Health Hospitals
    4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Spectrum Health
    3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Traverse City Practice
    550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    He listened to me. Understanding me. Explained what he wanted to do. Allowed for questioning
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Coles, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619088580
    Education & Certifications

    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Coles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Coles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

