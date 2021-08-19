See All Otolaryngologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Jason Cohen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jason Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus

Dr. Cohen works at ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT and Allergy Associates - Poughkeepsie
    21 Reade Pl Ste 3200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 471-4086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laryngitis
Dizziness
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2021
    About Dr. Jason Cohen, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1851401152
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr, Head And Neck Surgery Nyu Hospitals Center, Otolaryngology
    • Montefiore Hospital Med Center
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
