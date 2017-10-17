Dr. Jason Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.
Locations
Som K Plastic Surgery PC8631 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 289-1518
The Surgery Group of Los Angeles8635 W 3rd St Ste 880W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 289-1518
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I felt I was in good hands. He was gentle he made the experience easy and helped in the follow up.
About Dr. Jason Cohen, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- SUNY HSC
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- State University of NY at Binghamton
- General Surgery
