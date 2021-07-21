See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lansing, MI
Dr. Jason Cochran, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jason Cochran, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jason Cochran, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Memorial Healthcare, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Cochran works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Orthopedic Center
    2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 204, Lansing, MI 48910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 267-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Memorial Healthcare
  • Sparrow Carson Hospital
  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Eaton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cochran?

    Jul 21, 2021
    I was in for an evaluation of my knee and I was surprised and impressed on how efficient everyone was from the time I checked in there was no sitting and waiting on anything
    George Michelson — Jul 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Cochran, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Cochran, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cochran to family and friends

    Dr. Cochran's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cochran

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Cochran, DO.

    About Dr. Jason Cochran, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013039759
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Michigan State University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Cochran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cochran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cochran works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Cochran’s profile.

    Dr. Cochran has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cochran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Cochran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cochran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cochran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Cochran, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.