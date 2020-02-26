Dr. Jason Clark, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Clark, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Clark, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
BHS Orthopedic Associates480 E Jefferson St Ste B, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (833) 604-7214Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
BHS Orthopedic Associate219 W Fairmont Ave, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (833) 604-7214
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Shoulder surgery
About Dr. Jason Clark, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1134448525
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute - Shoulder and Elbow Surgery
- St. Joseph Health Center
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Juniata College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.