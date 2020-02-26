Overview

Dr. Jason Clark, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at BHS Orthopedic Associates in Butler, PA with other offices in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.