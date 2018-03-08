Dr. Jason Chinitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Chinitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Chinitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Chinitz works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology- Bay Shore39 Brentwood Rd Ste 202, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 591-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chinitz?
Dr Chinitz was there when I needed him. He excelled at communication, skill and bedside manner. He answered all of my questions, always returned my phone calls and the outcome was outstanding. Couldn’t recommend him more
About Dr. Jason Chinitz, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1619134160
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chinitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chinitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chinitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chinitz works at
Dr. Chinitz has seen patients for Electrophysiological Study, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chinitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.