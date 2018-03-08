Overview

Dr. Jason Chinitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Chinitz works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrophysiological Study, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.