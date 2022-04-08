See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Bountiful, UT
Dr. Jason Chandler, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jason Chandler, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS

Dr. Chandler works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Bountiful in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Bountiful
    469 Medical Dr Ste 202, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5513
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Layton
    2297 N Hill Field Rd Ste A105, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5514
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Ogden
    65 W 400 N Ste 102, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 980-0611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 08, 2022
    Dr. Chandler took great care of me before and during the procedure. He answered my questions and put me at ease. I would definitely recommend Dr. Chandler to family and friends.
    Susan — Apr 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Chandler, DMD
    About Dr. Jason Chandler, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114134004
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Chandler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

