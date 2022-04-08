Dr. Jason Chandler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Chandler, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jason Chandler, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
Dr. Chandler works at
Locations
-
1
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Bountiful469 Medical Dr Ste 202, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5513
-
2
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Layton2297 N Hill Field Rd Ste A105, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5514
-
3
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Ogden65 W 400 N Ste 102, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 980-0611
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandler?
Dr. Chandler took great care of me before and during the procedure. He answered my questions and put me at ease. I would definitely recommend Dr. Chandler to family and friends.
About Dr. Jason Chandler, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1114134004
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler works at
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.