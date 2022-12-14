Overview

Dr. Jason Castillo, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Castillo works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.