Dr. Jason Castillo, DO
Overview
Dr. Jason Castillo, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
Ying Chia Cheng4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 485-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castillo has been very professional every appointment we've had. He's a psychiatrist, not a psychologist, and that's something that people have to take into consideration. Once you have, he's there to do his job and he does it incredibly well. Conversations with him are comfortable, even as to-the-point as they are.
About Dr. Jason Castillo, DO
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
