Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Carter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
Unity Urology1404 Tusculum Blvd Ste 2000, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 638-4046
Integrity Anesthesia LLC189 Liberty Way, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 638-4046
Takoma Regional Hospital Inc401 Takoma Ave, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 638-4046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carter was great and all of his staff, he took me in on very short notice , I am talking saw him on Monday afternoon and I was in surgery on Friday removing stones, they emailed the paperwork I went in the door and was met with kindness all they way through, Dr.Carter was so nice . and I am very grateful for him. Carolyn Jenkins Johnson City Tn.
About Dr. Jason Carter, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912991670
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
