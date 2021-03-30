Dr. Jason Carroll, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Carroll, DO
Dr. Jason Carroll, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Pain Care Physicians PA2315 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 326-5440
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Good doctor and cool guy
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1487884664
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
