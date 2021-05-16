Dr. Careri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Careri, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Careri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Careri works at
Locations
-
1
Ny Pediatric Psychiatry Pllc233 7th St Ste 200, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 960-8096
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Careri?
Dr Careri was professional and explained everything to make sure we covered all concerns. He was conscientious of my time and took the time needed for each appointment. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Jason Careri, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1184853533
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Binghamton University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Careri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Careri works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Careri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Careri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Careri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Careri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.