Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Cacioppo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.

Dr. Cacioppo works at Plastic And Reconstructive Surgical Care in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Kokomo, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Health Network
    8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 310, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-2200
  2. 2
    Community Surgery Center Howard
    3503 S Reed Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 31, 2020
    I’ve been Dr. Cacioppo’s patient for two years, from bilateral mastectomy to DIEP flap reconstruction. He’s a phenomenal surgeon as well as caring and compassionate. He helped me laugh at times and also reassured me that he would take care of me all the way through the process. Once I got to know him, I knew that no matter what happened, I could at least trust that I had found an excellent surgeon that I could trust without reservation. Highly, highly recommend.
    shamajuju — Oct 31, 2020
    About Dr. Jason Cacioppo, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720043193
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
