Dr. Jason Bydash, DO
Dr. Jason Bydash, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Rice Lake, WI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.
Prevea Rice Lake Health Center1051 West Ave, Rice Lake, WI 54868 Directions (715) 717-3400
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital900 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 717-3400
Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center2509 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 Directions (715) 717-3400
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bydash is the best,he saved my life!!! I know if it were not for him I would be gone...The care he takes with his patience is unmatched...If you need a Dr.,D. Bydash is the one for you. Thank you Hank Pole
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Bydash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bydash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bydash works at
Dr. Bydash has seen patients for Alkalosis and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bydash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bydash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bydash.
