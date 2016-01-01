Overview

Dr. Jason Burns, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia.



Dr. Burns works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Del Rio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.