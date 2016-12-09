Dr. Jason Burnette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Burnette, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Burnette, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Brooks County Hospital, Grady General Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Manor.
Dr. Burnette works at
Locations
-
1
John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital - Rehab915 Gordon Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 228-2000
-
2
Warner Robins116 Tommy Stalnaker Dr Ste A, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 745-6576
-
3
South Georgia Urology Clinic PC100 Mimosa Dr, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 228-5500
-
4
Urology Specialists of Georgia5400 Bowman Rd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-6576
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooks County Hospital
- Grady General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Manor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burnette?
I have assisted in surgery with each of these surgeons. I am a retired Physician's Assistant in Orthopedics so I recognize excellent care. I live in Woodstock, Ga. so it is a 2 hour drive, but when it came time for me to get a penile prosthesis, I chose Dr. Burnette. Now I am doing great. I highly recommend him. Feel free to contact me.
About Dr. Jason Burnette, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1467614149
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Health Sciences Univ
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- AUGUSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnette works at
Dr. Burnette has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.