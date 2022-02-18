See All Podiatrists in Lenexa, KS
Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Burkle works at Kansas City Institute of Podiatry P.A. in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Fine, DPM
Dr. Michael Fine, DPM
8 (109)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM
Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM
Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM
10 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Institute of Podiatry P.A.
    10550 Quivira Rd Ste 360, Lenexa, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 384-4040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anderson County Hospital
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burkle?

    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr. Burkle was my choice to use for foot surgery that stemmed from a broken toe. I highly recommend him as your choice as well for many reasons. He is very professional and really takes the time to listen and go over the best options for your care. His staff is amazing with making sure you keep reminded about your appointment, have all the information you need and to be available if you have any problems or questions. The handle themselves with the best safety and professionalism when they see you, but are also very personable, not making you feel like just another chart. Surgery went amazing, with Dr. Burkle and his staff doing the best possible job throughout the entire process, especially post-op care & follow-up. This by far has been the best top to bottom team I've ever had the privilege of taking care of me!! A+++!! Make Dr. Burkle and his team your A+++ as well!
    David M — Feb 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burkle to family and friends

    Dr. Burkle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Burkle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM.

    About Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871997593
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burkle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burkle works at Kansas City Institute of Podiatry P.A. in Lenexa, KS. View the full address on Dr. Burkle’s profile.

    Dr. Burkle has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.