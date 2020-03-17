Dr. Burgett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Burgett, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Burgett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Burgett works at
Locations
Burgett Kresovsky Eye Care1345 Unity Pl Ste 245, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-5130
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely no complaints. Very informative, presents the facts, answers questions, Dr B is friendly and professional. Timely and thorough. Wonderful results for me.
About Dr. Jason Burgett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1023061736
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Burgett accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgett works at
Dr. Burgett has seen patients for Cataract, Cataract Removal Surgery and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.