Dr. Jason Bundy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Bundy, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Locations
Center for Pain Control PC1235 Penn Ave Ste 302, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 374-2927
Reading Hospital420 S 5th Ave, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bundy saved my life. I was u able to work based on my pain injury. He undertook a protocol to control the pain which enabled me to work and provide for my family. Intelligent empathetic and doesn’t rush you. The ideal qualities for a Dr. and I highly recommend him. (As an aside he was highly recommended to me by a Dr. friend, so I believe that is very beneficial.)
About Dr. Jason Bundy, MD
- Pain Management
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164644548
Education & Certifications
- Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Pain Medicine
