Overview

Dr. Jason Bullajian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Bullajian works at Texas Vision & Laser Center in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.