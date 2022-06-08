See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Waxahachie, TX
Dr. Jason Brown, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Ennis Regional Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at USMD Mansfield OB/GYN Clinic in Waxahachie, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Waxahachie Womens Health
    2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 938-3493
  2. 2
    Jason P Brown MD Pllc
    151 Rvg Pkwy Ste 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 848-7070
  3. 3
    Mansfield Office
    1670 E Broad St Ste 101, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 938-3493
  4. 4
    Women's Health Specialists of North Texas
    1505 W Jefferson St Ste 120, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 938-3493

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
  • Ennis Regional Medical Center
  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 08, 2022
    I had all my prenatal and delivery care with Dr. Brown for my 2nd, 3rd and 4th pregnancy. My husband and I absolutely love him! He is so patient, calm and never rushes you during visits. I have always felt so comfortable and calm throughout all my pregnancies and deliveries with him. I highly highly recommend him!
    Karla Balderas — Jun 08, 2022
    Additional reviews available on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Brown, MD
    About Dr. Jason Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386752699
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkland Hospital University Tex Sw
    Internship
    • Parkland Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

