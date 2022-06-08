Overview

Dr. Jason Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Ennis Regional Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at USMD Mansfield OB/GYN Clinic in Waxahachie, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.