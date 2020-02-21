Overview

Dr. Jason Broussard, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Broussard works at The Center for Mental Wellness in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.