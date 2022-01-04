See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jason Bronstein, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jason Bronstein, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Bronstein works at Mount Sinai National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mount Sinai National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute
    10 Union Sq E Frnt 2A, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Sleep Apnea
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Sleep Apnea
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Respirator Fit Evaluations

Sleep Apnea
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
Bronchoprovocation Test
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Home Sleep Study
PET-CT Scan
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Function Test
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sleep Study
Tuberculosis Screening
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Wheezing
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cough
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Shortness of Breath
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    4.0
    Jan 04, 2022
    Dr. Bronstein is informative, professional, knowledgeable, kind and understanding. I highly recommend him.
    Jan 04, 2022
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1922322817
    Fellowship
    • Alfred I DuPont Hospital for Children|Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    • Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

    Dr. Bronstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bronstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bronstein works at Mount Sinai National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bronstein’s profile.

    Dr. Bronstein has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bronstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bronstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bronstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bronstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bronstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

