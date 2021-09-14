Overview

Dr. Jason Brodkey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.



Dr. Brodkey works at St. Joseph Mercy Brain & Spine in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.