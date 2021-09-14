Dr. Jason Brodkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Brodkey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Brodkey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Dr. Brodkey works at
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Mercy Brain & Spine5315 Elliott Dr Ste 102, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-4500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brodkey?
Excellent. Knowledgable, congenial, honest, supportive, patient centered.
About Dr. Jason Brodkey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1487619854
Education & Certifications
- Semmes-Murphey Clin
- U Tenn
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodkey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodkey works at
Dr. Brodkey has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodkey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodkey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.