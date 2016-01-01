Dr. Jason Brocker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Brocker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Brocker, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Tennessee
Texas Acute Care4310 James Casey St Ste 3C, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (737) 242-9660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- University Of Tennessee
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Brocker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brocker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brocker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brocker.
