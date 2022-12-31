See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Jason Brinton, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (150)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Brinton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Brinton works at Brinton Vision in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brinton Vision
    555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 310, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 375-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Astigmatism
Farsightedness
LASIK
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 150 ratings
Patient Ratings (150)
5 Star
(150)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 31, 2022
This experience has given me a different perspective into medicine: this is how patients should be treated. Everything went smoothly and was as expected.
Nick — Dec 31, 2022
About Dr. Jason Brinton, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891958328
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Durrie Vision
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Residency
Internship
  • Intermountain Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Harvard Medical School
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Harvard University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Brinton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brinton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brinton works at Brinton Vision in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Brinton’s profile.

150 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

