Dr. Jason Brinton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Brinton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Locations
Brinton Vision555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 310, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 375-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This experience has given me a different perspective into medicine: this is how patients should be treated. Everything went smoothly and was as expected.
About Dr. Jason Brinton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1891958328
Education & Certifications
- Durrie Vision
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brinton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brinton speaks Russian and Spanish.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.