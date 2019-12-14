Overview

Dr. Jason Brashear, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson County Community Hospital and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.