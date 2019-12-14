See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Johnson City, TN
Dr. Jason Brashear, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jason Brashear, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson County Community Hospital and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3 Professional Park Dr, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 434-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franklin Woods Community Hospital
  • Johnson City Medical Center
  • Johnson County Community Hospital
  • Sycamore Shoals Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Back Pain
Hip Replacement
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Tendon Repair
Hip Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Total Hip Replacement
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Baker's Cyst
Bone Cancer
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Release
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Replacement Revision
Lupus
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Neck Muscle Strain
Neuroplasty
Osteosarcoma
Partial Knee Replacement
Pathological Spine Fracture
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Synovial Biopsy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 14, 2019
    I was very nervous at the age of 54 facing a hip replacement, great service from all staff. He recommended a hip replacement and answered all my questions, my surgery was scheduled and I have amazing results only 10 days out, I drove my grandson to the Dr. yesterday pain free for the first time in 3 years., I recommend him hands down
    — Dec 14, 2019
    About Dr. Jason Brashear, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    1578676920
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Brashear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brashear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brashear has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brashear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brashear has seen patients for Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brashear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brashear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brashear.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brashear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brashear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

