Dr. Jason Brashear, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Brashear, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson County Community Hospital and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3 Professional Park Dr, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 434-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Johnson County Community Hospital
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous at the age of 54 facing a hip replacement, great service from all staff. He recommended a hip replacement and answered all my questions, my surgery was scheduled and I have amazing results only 10 days out, I drove my grandson to the Dr. yesterday pain free for the first time in 3 years., I recommend him hands down
About Dr. Jason Brashear, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1578676920
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
