Overview

Dr. Jason Brannen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Brannen works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

