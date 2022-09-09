Dr. Jason Brannen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brannen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Brannen, MD
Dr. Jason Brannen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17198 St Lukes Way Ste 600, The Woodlands, TX 77384 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I’ve suffered extreme hip pain most of my adult life due to developmental dysplasia. I’ve seen countless doctors over the years, and after my first meeting with Brannen, I instantly knew I found my surgeon. He’s extremely knowledgeable, experienced and skilled. Honestly, it was his bedside manner and personality that really sold me. I knew beyond a doubt I would be in good hands. I WAS RIGHT! I had a total hip replacement 2 weeks ago and couldn’t be happier with the results. Looking forward to having the other hip replaced in December. I wouldn’t dream of placing my improved mobility and recovery in another surgeons hands. ADDED BONUS: his entire staff are incredible humans and treat you with the utmost care.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568610434
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Texas A&amp;amp;M Scott White Hosp|Texas A&amp;M Scott White Hosp
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Orthopedic Surgery
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Dr. Brannen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brannen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brannen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brannen has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brannen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Brannen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brannen.
