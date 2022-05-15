Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Bradley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Bradley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center, Fisher County Hospital District, Nor-lea Hospital District and Roosevelt General Hospital.
Locations
Caprock Cardiovascular Center, LLP4316 23RD ST, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 701-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cogdell Memorial Hospital
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
- Fisher County Hospital District
- Nor-lea Hospital District
- Roosevelt General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bradley has been our cardiologist for several years and we recommend very highly. He is always very professional, is concerned about our health, listens to and answers fully our questions, and we consider him a friend as well as our physician. Looking for a cardiologist, look no further!!!
About Dr. Jason Bradley, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.