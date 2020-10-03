Dr. Jason Bradfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Bradfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Bradfield, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Bradfield works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Cardiology100 Medical Plz Ste 690, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-8299
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful: Effective Cath Ablation (cavo-tricuspid isthmus) for A-Flutter performed 11/5/13 at Olive View hosp - w/No reoccurrence (7yrs)
About Dr. Jason Bradfield, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1760698237
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bradfield using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bradfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradfield works at
Dr. Bradfield has seen patients for Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.