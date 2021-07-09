Dr. Bonslaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Bonslaver, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Bonslaver, MD is an Urology Specialist in York, PA. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, Upmc Memorial, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Bonslaver works at
Locations
Yorktowne Urology PC2350 Freedom Way Ste 102, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 741-9536
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As I have not seen Dr. Bonslave yet, but because of the staff professionalism I am sure Dr. Bonslave will be just as professional. As I have researched Dr. Bonslave and I am looking forward to my consultation with him as well.
About Dr. Jason Bonslaver, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1023269073
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
