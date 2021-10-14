Dr. Jason Boley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Boley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Boley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Boley works at
Locations
Rock Prairie Behavioral Health3550 Normand Dr, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 703-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in therapy since 2010 and had many psychiatrist. Dr. Boley is the first one that I’m able to open up to. He is an extremely good listener and very knowledgeable. I would highly recommend Dr. Boley to anyone.
About Dr. Jason Boley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boley has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Bipolar Disorder and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.