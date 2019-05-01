Overview

Dr. Jason Boardman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Boardman works at Mid Florida Surgical Associates in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.