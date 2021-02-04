Dr. Jason Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bloom works at
Locations
-
1
Bloom Facial Plastic Surgery2 Town Pl Ste 110, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 424-0336Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using him for a few years, and he is great. Not pushing procedures, addresses my concerns and makes recommendations.
About Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University-(Nyu)
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System|Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bloom using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.