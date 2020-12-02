Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Blevins, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Blevins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Blevins works at
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1248Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Blevins is an outstanding doctor. He thoroughly explains to the patient what he would recommend. He takes time to listen to his patients as well. Highly recommend Dr. Blevins for your hip or knee issues.
About Dr. Jason Blevins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
