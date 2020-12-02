See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jason Blevins, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (5)
Overview

Dr. Jason Blevins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Blevins works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1248
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement Revision
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Total Hip Replacement
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ataxia
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Femur Fracture
Gout
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Hip Resurfacing
Internal Derangement of Knee
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Meniscus Surgery
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Partial Knee Replacement
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Synovial Biopsy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2020
    Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Blevins, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619210473
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blevins works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Blevins’s profile.

    Dr. Blevins has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blevins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blevins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

