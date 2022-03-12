Dr. Jason Blaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Blaser, MD
Dr. Jason Blaser, MD is a Dermatologist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Wallis Dermatology Associates1111 N 6TH ST, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 236-3266
Wallis Dermatology Associates PLLC1038 S Fleishel Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 593-9474Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Wallis Dermatology Associates PLLC6 Doctor Cir, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-3881Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Have been going to Dr.Blazer for many years. Very satisfied with he and his staff.
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1265477681
- Madigan Army Med Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
