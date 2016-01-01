See All Neurologists in Matthews, NC
Dr. Jason Bethea, MD

Neurology
Dr. Jason Bethea, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

Dr. Bethea works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews
    1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 312, Matthews, NC 28105 (704) 908-2822

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Dementia or Depression Screening
Home Sleep Study
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Dementia or Depression Screening
Home Sleep Study

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Dementia or Depression Screening
Home Sleep Study
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis
Parkinson's Disease
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    MultiPlan

    • Neurology
    8 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1013335629
    Medical Education: MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Neurology
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Bethea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bethea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bethea works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bethea’s profile.

    Dr. Bethea has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

