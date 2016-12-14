Overview

Dr. Jason Bessey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Bessey works at Discover Vision Centers in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.