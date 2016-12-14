Dr. Jason Bessey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bessey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Bessey, DO
Overview
Dr. Jason Bessey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Bessey works at
Locations
Spira Care LLC15710 W 135th St Ste 200, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 297-7472
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I found Dr. Bessey years ago. Normally I have a hard time opening up to doctors, but he was so kind and easy to talk to. On the first visit, I walked out feeling like I was in good hands. This was the best experience I ever had in a doctors office in all my life, and I plan on bringing my kids to see him as well.
About Dr. Jason Bessey, DO
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366671422
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bessey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bessey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bessey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bessey works at
Dr. Bessey speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bessey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bessey.
