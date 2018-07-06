Overview

Dr. Jason Berkley, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Berkley works at Christopher Kong MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.