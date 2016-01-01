Dr. Jason Bentow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Bentow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Bentow, MD is a dermatologist in Frisco, TX. Dr. Bentow completed a residency at Harbor/UCLA Med Ctr. He currently practices at Dermatology Consultants of Frisco and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Bentow is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Consultants of Frisco P.A.4685 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 335-2727
-
2
Professional Building 18210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 516, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-6411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jason Bentow, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205950813
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- Harbor/UCLA Med Ctr
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of California at Santa Barbara
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Bentow?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bentow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bentow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bentow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentow has seen patients for Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
758 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.