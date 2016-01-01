See All Dermatologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Jason Bentow, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Bentow, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (758)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jason Bentow, MD is a dermatologist in Frisco, TX. Dr. Bentow completed a residency at Harbor/UCLA Med Ctr. He currently practices at Dermatology Consultants of Frisco and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Bentow is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Consultants of Frisco P.A.
    4685 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 335-2727
  2. 2
    Professional Building 1
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 516, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 369-6411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Jason Bentow, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1205950813
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
Fellowship
Residency
  • Harbor/UCLA Med Ctr
Residency
Internship
  • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of California at Santa Barbara
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 758 ratings
Patient Ratings (758)
5 Star
(590)
4 Star
(97)
3 Star
(27)
2 Star
(14)
1 Star
(30)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bentow?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jason Bentow, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Bentow, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bentow to family and friends

Dr. Bentow's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bentow

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Bentow, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Bentow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bentow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bentow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bentow has seen patients for Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

758 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.