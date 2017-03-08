Dr. Jason Bellak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Bellak, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Bellak, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Associates2135 Green Vista Dr Ste 109, Sparks, NV 89431 Directions (775) 359-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- WellCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bellak?
Dr. Bellak is the only doctor I've ever been to who accurately diagnosed my allergy and asthma problems. He knew what tests to run, to get the right diagnoses. He is organized, thorough, has empathy and is working with me to find my best solutions.
About Dr. Jason Bellak, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1407951700
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Clinc
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- UCLA
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellak.
