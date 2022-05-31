Dr. Jason Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Bell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
Dr Jason Bell is wonderful. He’s professional and very knowledgeable. He always listens to your concerns. I completely trust putting my vision in the care of Dr Bell; he’s always kind and compassionate
About Dr. Jason Bell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548489842
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Denison University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.