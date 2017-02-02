Dr. Jason Baynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Baynes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Baynes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Baynes works at
Locations
Healtheast Medical Services54 S DEAN ST, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 871-4000
Health East Medical Group Si24 Bradley Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 667-5761
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baynes is not only an excellent surgeon he is personable, caring and goes above and beyond for his patients. My daughter recently tore her acl and underwent reconstructive surgery. Three weeks later she is walking without a brace and has excelled in her progress at physical therapy (Jag physical therapy) which was recommended by Dr. Baynes. THere is not enough praise that I can give him or his staff for all they have done.
About Dr. Jason Baynes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720279243
Education & Certifications
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
