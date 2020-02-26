Overview

Dr. Jason Baxter, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Baxter works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

