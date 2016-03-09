Dr. Baron has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Baron, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Baron, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Baron works at
Locations
-
1
Dapa Family Recovery Center5500 Guhn Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77040 Directions (713) 783-8889
-
2
Intracare North Hospital1120 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (713) 783-8889
-
3
Lone Star Behavioral Health16303 Grant Rd, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 516-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
i loved doctor baron he was very nice caring and actually listened. he gave great advice and i will truly miss him the only reason i have to stop seeing him is because he not taking outpatient anymore i just hope i can find another great doctor thank you for all your help
About Dr. Jason Baron, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1104865260
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
