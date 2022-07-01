Dr. Jason Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Banks, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Banks, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Locations
Spine & Neuro201 Governors Dr SW Fl 1, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-8101Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic LLC1103 16th Ave Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 533-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Banks performed my aneurysm clipping. He was very kind to me and my family during my stay in the ICU and recovery process. I am grateful Dr. Banks was the doctor who performed my 4-hour surgery and believe that he helped to save my life.
About Dr. Jason Banks, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275534539
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Birmingham Hospitals
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Huntington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banks has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
