Dr. Jason Ballin, DO is a Dermatologist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Ballin works at Proscan Imaging of Troy LLC in Troy, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.