Dr. Jason Ballin, DO
Dr. Jason Ballin, DO is a Dermatologist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Proscan Imaging of Troy LLC45 S STANFIELD RD, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 339-8380
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio9000 N Main St Ste 321, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 836-0500
Great care,bed side manner Thanks Stefan
About Dr. Jason Ballin, DO
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Ballin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballin has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballin.
