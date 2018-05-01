Dr. Jason Balette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Balette, MD
Dr. Jason Balette, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX.
Dr. Balette works at
Surgical Group of the Woodlands9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-3871Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Balette was a doll to work with. He helped me immediately resolve my Gallbladder issues. I made a appoint a week out due to availability he had, the wait was not long in the waiting room and staff was not overly attentive but nice. The nurse came in and was very kind and knowledgeable. Dr.balette didn't rush or make me more nervous then I was. he explained what I needed to hear and put my fears at bay. He did the surgery a week later. It went wonderfully, and I couldn't have asked for better.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1295762847
- Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Balette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balette accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balette has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Balette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.