Dr. Jason Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Jason Baker, MD
Dr. Jason Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Baker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side215 E 85TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Suppression Test
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Scan
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Thyroid
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Water Deprivation Test
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acromegaly and Gigantism
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Incidentaloma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Craniopharyngioma
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipoprotein Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Male Infertility
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Retina Diseases
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Turner Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Personal care knowledgable great "bedside manner"; while remaining professional
About Dr. Jason Baker, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1407986144
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- NYU Medical Center
- NYU Medical Center
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.